BBC Sport - Super League: Widnes' Corey Thompson scores to send Leigh Centurions bottom

Widnes Vikings' wing Corey Thompson scores a "great" try in the 36-10 victory over Leigh that sends the Centurions bottom of Super League.

READ MORE:Leigh sign Tonga international Samisoni Langi until the end of the season

You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.

Available to UK users only.

