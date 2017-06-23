BBC Sport - Super League: Widnes' Corey Thompson scores to send Leigh Centurions bottom
Great Thompson try sends Leigh bottom
- From the section Rugby League
Widnes Vikings' wing Corey Thompson scores a "great" try in the 36-10 victory over Leigh that sends the Centurions bottom of Super League.
READ MORE:Leigh sign Tonga international Samisoni Langi until the end of the season
You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired