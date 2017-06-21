Super League: St Helens v Salford Red Devils

St Helens are unbeaten in their last six home games

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 23 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Merseyside and BBC Radio Manchester and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

St Helens are without Ryan Morgan and Danny Richardson who are both missing with injuries.

Jake Spedding and Dominique Peyroux are recalled to replace them in the only two changes to their squad.

Second-placed Salford have Josh Jones and Greg Johnson back and they are made available for selection.

The Red Devils have not won at Saints since 1980, with St Helens winning the past 32 home meetings between the two sides.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Lee, Peyroux, Knowles, Spedding, Grace, Taia.

Salford Red Devils (from): Bibby, Brining, T Carney, Dobson, Evalds, Flanagan, Jones, Johnson, Hasson, Hauraki, Kopczak, Lannon, Lui, Murdoch-Masila, O'Brien, Sa'u, Tasi, L Tomkins, Welham.