Challenge Cup: Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

Hull FC celebrate Jamie Shaul's try in their victory over Castleford

Defending champions Hull FC will play Leeds Rhinos in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

In the other semi-final Salford Red Devils play Wigan Warriors, the only side outside of Super League's top four left in the competition.

Hull were the final side to confirm their place in the final four, after defeating Super League leaders Castleford 32-24 on Sunday.

The semi-finals will take place at neutral venues on the 28 and 29 July.

Hull FC are just one place and one point behind Rhinos in the Super League table, and Hull forward Mark Minichiello told the Rugby League Forum: "It's a tough game. It's at a neutral ground.

"They're playing really well at the moment, they're above us in the table, and they've got their mojo back.

"It's going to be a great outing and I can't wait for it. It's two form teams going at it in the semi-final."

Meanwhile, last season's Super League champions Wigan are down in eighth, while Salford, who only maintained their top-flight status with a Million Pound Game win last season, are second in the table.

Warriors full-back Sam Tomkins told BBC Sport: "I wouldn't say Salford have surprised me this season, they've got talented players.

"With (brother) Logan Tomkins being there, I speak to him about what they do, they've got a good set up.

"It's taken a bit of time for Salford to really get some consistent form and they've got it at the moment."