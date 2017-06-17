BBC Sport - Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors: Declan Patton's last-second drop-goal sails agonisingly wide
Watch: Patton's dramatic last-second missed kick
- From the section Rugby League
Warrington's Declan Patton misses a last-second chance to tie the scores with a drop-goal in their dramatic Challenge Cup quarter-final against Wigan.
READ MORE: Warrington Wolves 26-27 Wigan Warriors
