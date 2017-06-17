BBC Sport - Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors: Joe Burgess scores magnificent fingertip try
Wigan's Burgess scores magnificent fingertip try
- From the section Rugby League
Joe Burgess of Wigan scores a magnificent one-handed try in their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Warrington.
Watch BBC TV, radio and live text commentary as Warrington host Wigan in the Challenge Cup quarter-final.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired