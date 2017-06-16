Challenge Cup quarter-final: Leeds Rhinos 58-0 Featherstone Rovers

England forward Brett Ferres scored one of Leeds' four first-half tries against Featherstone

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final Leeds Rhinos (22) 58 Tries: Ward, Ferres, Moon, Handley 2, Ablett, Sutcliffe, Singleton 2, Hall Goals: Sutcliffe 9 Featherstone Rovers (0) 0

Leeds Rhinos reached the last four of the Challenge Cup with a crushing quarter-final win over Championship side Featherstone at Headingley.

Rovers, the only second-tier club in the last eight, were 22-0 down at half-time to tries from Stevie Ward, Brett Ferres, Joel Moon and Ash Handley.

Carl Ablett, Liam Sutcliffe and Handley then all went over while Featherstone's James Lockwood was in the sin-bin.

Brad Singleton added two tries before Ryan Hall rounded off a routine win.

Leeds, winners of the Challenge Cup on 13 occasions, join Salford Red Devils in the semi-finals.

The two remaining quarter-finals see Warrington host Wigan (Saturday, 15:00 BST, live on BBC One) and holders Hull FC take on Super League leaders Castleford (Sunday, 15:00 BST, live on BBC Two).

All of the Rhinos' three Challenge Cup ties this season have been against lower-league opposition, but there has been no let up in their performances, with 194 points scored in total.

Moon was inspired at half-back, but it was in the forwards where Leeds dominated Rovers through the influential Adam Cuthbertson and Ferres.

Featherstone were full of energy and intent, but the gap in fitness levels caught up with them after half-time as Leeds exploited the extra space.

They were even denied a consolation score when Josh Hardcastle finally squeezed over the line, as the try was ruled out by video referee Ben Thaler.

Leeds: Sutcliffe; Briscoe, Watkins, Handley, Hall; McGuire, Moon; Singleton, Parcell, Galloway, Ward, Ablett, Ferres.

Replacements: Cuthbertson, Walker, Mullally, Garbutt.

Featherstone: Hardman; Taulapapa, Hardcastle, Walton, Johnson; Briggs, Aston; Moore, Wildie, Cooper, Knowles, Davies, Tagg.

Replacements: Griffin, Carlile, Mariano, Lockwood.

Referee: Chris Kendall