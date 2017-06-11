Super League: Castleford Tigers 36-16 Warrington Wolves

Greg Eden (left) has scored five hat-tricks in his past six games for Castleford, including four in his past five in Super League

Betfred Super League Castleford Tigers (26) 36 Tries: Eden 5, Minikin, McMeeken Goals: Gale 4 Warrington Wolves (6) 16 Tries: Lineham, Westerman, Hughes Goals: Patton 2

Winger Greg Eden scored five tries in Castleford's win over Warrington Wolves, which extended Tigers' lead at the top of Super League to six points.

Eden's fourth hat-trick in five Super League games gave Tigers a 26-6 lead at the break and he eventually took his tally of tries for the season to 30.

Greg Minikin and Mike McMeeken also crossed, while Wire trio Tom Lineham, Joe Westerman and Jack Hughes replied.

The Wolves are 10th, two points below eighth-placed Huddersfield Giants.

Last season's beaten Grand Finalists suffered a fourth consecutive Super League defeat after enduring a horrendous opening 15 minutes.

As well as conceding four tries without reply, they lost centre Matty Blythe to injury and prop Chris Hill was sin-binned for a late hit on fellow England international Luke Gale.

Castleford prop Andy Lynch, who has announced he will retire at the end of the 2017 season, made his 500th career appearance.

Record beckoning for Eden?

Eden fell just short of the record for the most tries in a single Super League match - Lesley Vainikolo scored six in a game for Bradford against Hull in 2005.

However, the 26-year-old is on course to break the record for the most tries in a Super League campaign with 12 matches remaining.

Denny Solomona scored 40 for Castleford in 2016, before he made a controversial cross-code move to Sale Sharks.

Castleford: Hardaker; Minikin, Monaghan, Shenton, Eden; Roberts, Gale; Lynch, McShane, Millington, Sene-Lefao, McMeeken, Massey.

Replacements: Milner, Moors, Holmes, Foster.

Warrington: Dagger; Penny, Ratchford, Blythe, Lineham; Patton, Westerman; Hill, Clark, Sims, Jullien, Hughes, Cooper.

Replacements: Dwyer, King, Savelio, Philbin.

Referee: James Child