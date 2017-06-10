Super League: Wakefield Trinity 16-18 Leeds Rhinos

Tom Briscoe scored a try in each half to help Leeds climb up to third in Super League

Betfred Super League Wakefield (10) 16 Tries: Caton-Brown, Wood, Jones-Bishop Goals: Finn 2 Leeds (8) 18 Tries: Ward, Briscoe 2, Moon Goals: Sutcliffe

Leeds Rhinos edged an absorbing West Yorkshire derby against Wakefield to climb up to third place in Super League and leave Trinity fifth.

Trinity led at half-time, Mason Caton-Brown and Kyle Wood tries putting them 10 points up before Stevie Ward and Tom Briscoe replied to go two behind.

Briscoe's second and Joel Moon's score put Leeds in front but Liam Sutcliffe's missed goals kept Trinity in it.

Ben Jones-Bishop's late score set up a nail-biting finale, but Rhinos held on.

Wakefield saw their seven-game winning run brought to an end by the Rhinos, but there was ample evidence from both teams that they could be involved in the end-of-season mix-up.

There was anticipation and expectation about this derby in front a packed crowd at Belle Vue, with both sides locked on 22 points coming into the game.

Buoyed by their home crowd, Trinity started brightly with the rapier-like Caton-Brown streaking away for a long-range intercept score, and Wood's jinking scoot got him over for a second.

Leeds' forwards paved the way for Ward's score, while Briscoe's first was a backs-inspired move that put the winger in out wide.

There was no let up to the intensity, or the pace, as handling errors punctuated some breathless attack after the break.

Rhinos showed the more ruthless execution, as another flowing move put in Briscoe, and Moon capitalised on a defensive mix-up to poach the fourth score.

Chris Chester's side never buckled and their reward was a slick Jones-Bishop score at the corner, and despite a late flurry there were no further points to show for the effort.

Wakefield Trinity: Grix; Jones-Bishop, Arundel, B. Tupou, Caton-Brown; Williams, Finn, England, Wood, Allgood, Ashurst, Hadley, Sio.

Replacements: Batchelor, Annakin, Hirst, Fifita.

Leeds: Golding; Briscoe, Watkins, L. Sutcliffe, Hall; Moon, McGuire; Singleton, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Ward, Ablett, Jones-Buchanan.

Replacements: Ferres, Galloway, Garbutt, Mullally.

Referee: Phil Bentham (RFL)