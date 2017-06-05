BBC Sport - Try of the Week: Beautiful pass sets up Jake Mamo

Mamo caps 'wonderful' Huddersfield try

Jake Mamo caps a flowing move for Huddersfield in a 44-4 victory over Warrington to earn the Super League Show's try of the week.

Watch the Super League Show on Monday at 23:30 BST on BBC One in the North and repeated at 13:00 on Tuesday on BBC Two.

