BBC Sport - Try of the Week: Beautiful pass sets up Jake Mamo
Mamo caps 'wonderful' Huddersfield try
- From the section Rugby League
Jake Mamo caps a flowing move for Huddersfield in a 44-4 victory over Warrington to earn the Super League Show's try of the week.
Watch the Super League Show on Monday at 23:30 BST on BBC One in the North and repeated at 13:00 on Tuesday on BBC Two.
