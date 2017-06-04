Super League: Castleford Tigers 16-12 St Helens

Tom Holmes has scored two tries in five appearances this season

Betfred Super League Castleford (4) 16 Tries: Gill, McMeeken, Holmes Goals: McShane 2 St Helens (12) 12 Tries: Percival, McCarthy-Scarsbrook Goals: Makinson 2

Super League leaders Castleford Tigers battled back to beat St Helens.

After two games in five days the Tigers made a number of changes and trailed 12-4 at the break after tries from Mark Percival and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

However, the Tigers, for whom Kieran Gill scored on his debut in the opening 40 minutes, reduced the deficit through Mike McMeeken's score.

Tom Holmes crossed for the winning try to give Daryl Powell's Cas their seventh straight victory.

The Tigers are now four points clear at the top of the table after Salford's defeat by Wakefield.

The win will be all the sweeter for Cas after Powell felt compelled to make so many changes, following the lead of other Super League coaches this weekend as he called his side's schedule "a nonsense" and "appalling".

In contrast, Saints, who went into the game after a nine-day rest, will be disappointed they did not do more with the pressure they had at the start of the second half when still leading by eight points.

Cas return to action with a home game against struggling Warrington next Sunday while Saints host improving Widnes on Friday.

Castleford: Eden; Gill, Webster, Monaghan, Minikin; Roberts, T Holmes; Lynch, McShane, Massey, Foster, Larroyer, Sene-Lefao.

Replacements: McMeeken, Moors, Hitchcox, Trueman.

St Helens: Makinson; Swift, Morgan, Percival, Grace; Lomax, Smith; Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, Knowles.

Replacements: Lee, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson.

Referee: Chris Campbell (RFL).