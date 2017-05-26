Super League: Leeds Rhinos 40-0 Warrington Wolves

Matt Parcell joined Leeds from Manly this season

Betfred Super League Leeds (12) 40 Tries: Parcell 3, Sutcliffe, Jones-Buchanan, Moon, Burrow Goals: Sutcliffe 6 Warrington (0) 0

Leeds Rhinos ran in seven tries as they comfortably beat a poor Warrington Wolves side at Headingley.

Rhinos' hooker Matt Parcell crossed to open the scoring with Liam Sutcliffe's score making it 12-0 at half-time.

Parcell's second was added to by Jamie Jones-Buchanan as Wolves made a number of handling errors.

Joel Moon's 15th try in 16 games, Parcell's hat-trick and a Rob Burrow try extended the lead as the hosts kept the Wire scoreless.

Leeds, beaten by leaders Castleford at Magic Weekend, are up to third in Super League and have won five of their past seven games.

The closest Wire came to scoring was when Joe Philbin was held up over the try line, but it was a disjointed performance throughout.

Wolves head coach Tony Smith, who spent three years in charge at Leeds, had seen his side lose their first six games of the Super League season but this was just a second defeat in 10 games.

Wolves won the reverse fixture back in April, with what was their first win of the season at their eighth attempt, but were nilled for the first time since April 2016.

Leeds head coach Brian McDermott:

"It was clinical and the further the game went the better we got.

"But I'm just mindful we're playing a team who aren't where we know they can be. We went through that last year.

"We'll judge it accordingly. I'm really pleased not to have a try scored against us but at the same time we beat a team that is lacking confidence and not as good as they can be."

On Matt Parcell: "There's still some improvement in him. I thought Rob Burrow when he went on was very influential as well. He posed a massive threat for us."

Warrington head coach Tony Smith told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"I'm disappointed. We needed to execute better as we didn't take opportunities when they were there early in the game.

"After that I think we forced a lot of things that weren't the right things and the right time.

"Our kicking game wasn't good enough and we just didn't put them under enough pressure tonight.

"You can't come to Headingley and turn over too much ball or kick poorly as they're a dangerous team."

Leeds Rhinos: Golding; Briscoe, Watkins, L Sutcliffe, Hall; McGuire, Moon; Singleton, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Ferres, Ward, Jones-Buchanan.

Replacements: Burrow, Baldwinson, Delaney, Mullally.

Warrington Wolves: Ratchford; Russell, Hughes, Atkins, Lineham; Brown, Gidley; Hill, Clark, Sims, Jullien, Westerman, Cooper.

Replacements: Crosby, G King, Patton, Philbin.