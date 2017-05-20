Super League Magic Weekend: Hull FC 0-45 St Helens

Ryan Morgan crossed for St Helens' second try as they dominated from start to finish against Hull

Betfred Super League - Magic Weekend Hull FC (0) 0 St Helens (19) 45 Tries: Walmsley 2, Morgan, Knowles, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Makinson, Grace 2 Goals: Percival 6 Drop-goals: Smith

St Helens thrashed off-colour Hull FC at Magic Weekend to give watching new boss Justin Holbrook a perfect exhibition of their talents.

Alex Walmsley plunged over from close range for the opening score before Ryan Morgan met a towering kick to cross.

Morgan Knowles pounced on a Hull error to make it 19-0 at half-time.

Walmsley's second-half dive was followed by Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Tommy Makinson tries, before Regan Grace's double finished the scoring.

Makinson's was particularly special, coming on his 150th Saints appearance.

Saints were being overseen by new head coach Holbrook for the first time and they gave the former Sydney Roosters assistant cause for optimism.

In-form Hull pasted city rivals Hull KR at St James' Park last season but wearing their comic-book inspired strip were more Bruce Banner than Incredible Hulk in 2017.

The in-form Airlie Birds had won their past five games and were roared on by a huge travelling support, but found a James Roby-inspired St Helens too tough to break down.

They lacked rhythm in attack - not even Albert Kelly could give them the necessary spark - as Saints dominated and even kept Hull pointless on a one-sided afternoon.

Holbrook's smile told a story as Grace bundled over, and a new era at Saints began with a blow-out.

Hull FC: Shaul, Michaels, Tuimavave, Turgut, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Manu, Minichiello, Green.

Replacements: Fash, Bowden, Thompson, Washbrook.

St Helens: Makinson, Swift, Percival, Morgan, Grace, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, Knowles.

Replacements: Douglas, Thompson, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Lee.

Referee: Robert Hicks (RFL)