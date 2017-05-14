Challenge Cup quarter-final draw: Warrington Wolves to host Wigan Warriors

From the section

Nineteen-time winners Wigan Warriors will travel to local rivals and 2016 runners-up Warrington Wolves in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

The top two in Super League will also meet in the final eight as Hull FC, last year's winners, host leaders Castleford Tigers.

Leeds Rhinos host Championship side Featherstone in a local derby, while Wakefield make the trip to Salford.

The ties will be played on the weekend of 17-18 June.

Challenge Cup quarter-final draw

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors

Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity

Hull FC v Castleford Tigers