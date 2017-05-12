BBC Sport - Challenge Cup: Super League leaders Castleford v St Helens
Great tries from classy Castleford
- From the section Rugby League
Watch a selection of great tries from Super League leaders Castleford Tigers, who host St Helens in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup on Saturday.
Available to UK users only.
Castleford Tigers v St Helens live on Saturday from 13:45 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
