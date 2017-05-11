Challenge Cup: Featherstone Rovers v Halifax

Halifax's Steve Tyrer
Steve Tyrer scored a try for Halifax against Featherstone on the opening weekend of the season
Ladbrokes Challenge Cup
Venue: LD Nutrition Stadium Date: Thursday, 11 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Luke Briscoe returns for Featherstone after serving a five-match suspension, which has kept him out since April.

The only other change is Kyle Briggs comes back in, with Jordan Baldwinson and James Duckworth missing out.

Chester Butler and James Woodburn-Hall return for Halifax, who have won their past seven games.

Halifax will be looking for revenge after they lost to Featherstone in the first game of the Championship season to a late try.

Featherstone Rovers: Hardman, Ulugia, Taulapapa, Briscoe, Briggs, Thackeray, Griffin, Carlile, Knowles, Davies, Moore, Tagg, Cooper, Turner, Wildie, Lockwood, Walton, Hardcastle, Aston.

Halifax: Barber, Boyle, Butler, Cahalane, Fairbank, Grady, Heaton, Johnston, Kaye, Moore, Morris, Murrell, Robinson, Saltonstall, Sharp, Tangata, Tyrer, Woodburn-Hall, Worrincy.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tennis ball sitting at the bottom of a net

Great British Tennis Weekend
Lady and gentleman playing tennis

Racket Mornings in Epsom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired