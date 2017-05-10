BBC Sport - Challenge Cup: Round six preview
Challenge Cup: Round six preview
- From the section Rugby League
Tanya Arnold is joined by Luke Robinson and John Kear to look ahead to the sixth round of the Challenge Cup, including Castleford v St Helens.
WATCH MORE: Stefan Ratchford's sublime step for England try
Watch live coverage of Castleford v St Helens this Saturday, 13 May on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & mobile app from 13:45 BST.
