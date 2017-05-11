Challenge Cup: Salford Red Devils v Hull KR

Greg Johnson
Salford's Greg Johnson has eight tries in 14 games this season
Ladbrokes Challenge Cup
Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 12 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Manchester and Humberside via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Weller Hauraki is set for his first Salford appearance of the the season after recovering from a foot injury.

Junior Sa'u and Lee Mossop also return for the Red Devils who have won eight of their last nine matches.

Championship leaders Hull KR, who were relegated by Salford last season, have made three changes to the side that hammered Batley 68-4 last week.

Thomas Minns, Nick Scruton and Josh Johnson come in for youngsters Joe Cator, Brad Clavering and Joe Wardill.

Salford: Murdoch-Masila, Kopczak, Murray, O'Brien, Johnson, Bibby, Jones, Sa'u, Welham, Brining, Tasi, Mossop, Tomkins, Dobson, Evalds, Krasniqi, Lannon, Hauraki.

Hull KR: Abdull, Blair, Butler-Fleming, Clark, Cockayne, Dockar-Clay, Ellis, Greenwood, Heffernan, Hodgson, Johnson, Kavanagh, Lawler, Lunt, Minns, Mulhern, Salter, Scruton, Shaw.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tennis ball sitting at the bottom of a net

Great British Tennis Weekend
Lady and gentleman playing tennis

Racket Mornings in Epsom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired