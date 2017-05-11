Challenge Cup: Salford Red Devils v Hull KR

Salford's Greg Johnson has eight tries in 14 games this season

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 12 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Manchester and Humberside via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Weller Hauraki is set for his first Salford appearance of the the season after recovering from a foot injury.

Junior Sa'u and Lee Mossop also return for the Red Devils who have won eight of their last nine matches.

Championship leaders Hull KR, who were relegated by Salford last season, have made three changes to the side that hammered Batley 68-4 last week.

Thomas Minns, Nick Scruton and Josh Johnson come in for youngsters Joe Cator, Brad Clavering and Joe Wardill.

Salford: Murdoch-Masila, Kopczak, Murray, O'Brien, Johnson, Bibby, Jones, Sa'u, Welham, Brining, Tasi, Mossop, Tomkins, Dobson, Evalds, Krasniqi, Lannon, Hauraki.

Hull KR: Abdull, Blair, Butler-Fleming, Clark, Cockayne, Dockar-Clay, Ellis, Greenwood, Heffernan, Hodgson, Johnson, Kavanagh, Lawler, Lunt, Minns, Mulhern, Salter, Scruton, Shaw.