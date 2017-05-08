BBC Sport - Super League Show. Tanya Arnold and guests review England v Samoa

Mid-season England match a 'success'

Tanya Arnold is joined by Wakefield Trinity's John Kear and Huddersfield Giants' Luke Robinson to reflect on England's 30-10 win over Samoa on Saturday.

WATCH: Ratchford's sublime step for England try

You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.

