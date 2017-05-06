BBC Sport - England 30-10 Samoa: Stefan Ratchford's sublime step leads to try

Ratchford's sublime step for England try

Warrington full-back Stefan Ratchford scores England's second try during their 30-10 victory against Samoa.

READ MORE: Warrington fight back to hammer Saints

You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.

Available to UK users only

