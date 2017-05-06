New Zealand Rugby League investigate cocaine allegations

Jesse Bromwich plays for Melbourne Storm of the National Rugby League

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) are investigating allegations national captain Jesse Bromwich and team-mate Kevin Proctor bought and took cocaine.

It is claimed the incident took place after New Zealand's 30-12 defeat by Australia in Canberra on Friday.

The allegations emerged in a court case and, although Melbourne Storm's Bromwich and Gold Coast Titans' Proctor were named, neither have been charged.

NZRL says it will take immediate action if the allegations are proven.

"We are working with the NRL (the Australia-based National Rugby League) while investigations into the alleged incident are ongoing and New Zealand Rugby League will not be making any comment until more information becomes available," said an NZRL statement.