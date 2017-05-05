BBC Sport - Super League: Jake Mamo's 'eye-catching' try for Huddersfield Giants

Mamo's 'eye-catching' try for Huddersfield

Watch the first of Jake Mamo's three first-half tries for Huddersfield as the Giants eventually lose 26-21 at home to Castleford Tigers.

MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield Giants 21-26 Castleford Tigers

LISTEN: 5 live's rugby league podcast - Are the British Lions set to return in 2019?

You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.

Available to UK users only

