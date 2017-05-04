Motu Tony: Hull FC general manager to leave club at end of the season

Motu Tony
Motu Tony retired from playing in 2012 after two seasons with Wakefield

Hull FC general manager Motu Tony is to leave the Super League club at the end of the season to return to New Zealand.

Tony, 35, played in the Black and Whites side that won the Challenge Cup in 2005 and also had spells in with Castleford and Wakefield.

He took on the general manager role with the club before the 2014 season.

Tony told the club website: "It will be really difficult to leave a club and its loyal supporters that have treated my family and I so well."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session
Young ballet dancers

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired