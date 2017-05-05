Super League: Widnes Vikings v Hull FC

Danny Houghton has made six appearances this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Select Security Stadium Date: Sunday 8, May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Widnes hooker Aaron Heremaia returns against his former club as one of five changes in the Vikings' 19-man squad.

Chris Bridge, Rhys Hanbury, Ryan Ince and Danny Walker also return following last week's loss to Salford..

Hull FC hope to have Man of Steel Danny Houghton available again after a calf injury, while Liam Watts is back from his one-match suspension.

Back-rower Sika Manu starts a two-match ban, and Scott Taylor is away on England duty.

Widnes' Corey Thompson, who missed last week's game with injury, has not been chosen after announcing he will leave the Vikings at the end of the season.

Widnes: Ah Van, Bridge, Buchanan, Cahill, Chapelhow, Dean, Dudson, Gerrard, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Ince, Marsh, Mellor, O'Carroll, Runciman, Walker, Whitley.

Hull FC: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Houghton, Watts, Minichello, Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Bowden, Turgut, Downs, Fash, Matongo.