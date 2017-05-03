Super League: Warrington Wolves v St Helens

From the section

St Helens won 31-6 at home against Warrington in March

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 6 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Dom Crosby. Ben Westwood, Harvey Livett and Morgan Smith come into the Warrington squad for the derby match against St Helens.

Captain Chris Hill and stand-off Stefan Ratchwford are on international duty with England, while Joe Westerman misses the game with a neck problem.

Saints pair Alex Walmsley and Mark Percival are also with England, who face Samoa on Saturday.

James Roby returns to the squad along with Jake Spedding and Greg Richards.

Warrington: Atkins, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Dwyer, Evans, Gidley, Hughes, Jullien, G King, Lineham, Livett, Patton, Philbin, Russell, Savelio, Sims, Smith, Westwood.

St Helens (from): Makinson, Morgan, Swift, Fages, Smith, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Walker, Thompson, Lee, Peyroux, Richards, Knowles, Spedding, Grace, Taia.