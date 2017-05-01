James Graham: England prop expected to face Samoa despite concussion

From the section

Graham made his international debut for Great Britain in 2006 and first played for England in 2008

England prop James Graham is expected to be fit to face Samoa on Saturday despite suffering concussion.

Graham, 31, suffered a head injury 14 minutes into Canterbury Bulldogs' 16-10 victory over Canberra in the NRL.

However, a spokesman confirmed Graham is expected to begin training with England later this week.

The former St Helens player is England's most-capped current international, having played 33 Tests for England and Great Britain.

England have lost several players from their original squad for the Samoa game, with half-backs Gareth Widdop and George Williams ruled out through injury.