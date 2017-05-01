James Graham: England prop expected to face Samoa despite concussion
- From the section Rugby League
England prop James Graham is expected to be fit to face Samoa on Saturday despite suffering concussion.
Graham, 31, suffered a head injury 14 minutes into Canterbury Bulldogs' 16-10 victory over Canberra in the NRL.
However, a spokesman confirmed Graham is expected to begin training with England later this week.
The former St Helens player is England's most-capped current international, having played 33 Tests for England and Great Britain.
England have lost several players from their original squad for the Samoa game, with half-backs Gareth Widdop and George Williams ruled out through injury.