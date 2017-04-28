Josh Jones: Salford Red Devils forward signs new contract

Josh Jones
Josh Jones has scored one try in 10 appearances this season

Salford Red Devils forward Josh Jones has signed a new two-year deal with the Super League side.

The 23-year-old joined Salford in January 2016 after a spell at rugby union side Exeter Chiefs where he did not make a single appearance.

Jones, who can play across the back-row or as a centre, left St Helens to move to Exeter.

"The club are clearly on the rise and have come a long way in short time," he told the Salford website.

He joins Jake Bibby, Josh Wood and Lee Mossop in signing new deals at the club this week.

