Stefan Ratchford in for Gareth Widdop in England Test squad for Samoa trip

Stefan Ratchford
Injuries delayed Stefan Ratchford's international debut until 2016

Warrington full-back Stefan Ratchford has been called into the England squad to replace injured Gareth Widdop for the Test against Samoa on 6 May.

Widdop suffered a knee ligament injury with club side St George-Illawarra.

Ratchford can fill a number of positions including the halves and loose-forward and joins club captain Chris Hill in the squad,

He made his debut against France last autumn, but missed the 2016 Four Nations with a knee injury.

