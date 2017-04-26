Salford Red Devils: Jake Bibby, Josh Wood and Lee Mossop agree new contracts

Jake Bibby and Josh Wood
Jake Bibby and Josh Wood are both products of the Salford academy system

Salford Red Devils trio Jake Bibby, Josh Wood and Lee Mossop have signed new deals with the Super League club.

Youth product Bibby, 20, has played 12 games since his debut in 2015 and the winger has agreed a two-year contract.

Wood, 21, who can play at hooker or half-back, has also signed a two-year deal at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Prop forward Mossop, 28, will stay for a further three years having signed from Wigan ahead of this season and is the ninth player to pen a new deal.

"Having top quality players like Lee commit to the club shows the direction we are going in, this team is really gelling together now and I'm looking forward to seeing what this group can achieve under Ian Watson," chief executive Ian Blease said.

Lee Mossop
Lee Mossop has made three England appearances, the last of which came in 2013

