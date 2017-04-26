Gareth Widdop: England stand-off ruled out of Samoa Test through injury

Gareth Widdop
St George Illawarra and England stand-off Gareth Widdop left the field injured in defeat by Sydney Roosters on Tuesday

England's Gareth Widdop will miss the mid-season Test match against Samoa after he was ruled out for six weeks with knee ligament damage.

The stand-off suffered the injury to his left knee playing for NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons during their defeat by Sydney Roosters on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old had been named in coach Wayne Bennett's 20-man squad on Monday for the game in Sydney on 6 May.

Scans showed "significant damage to the medial collateral ligament".

"For the next two weeks he will be in a brace," added St George Illawarra's head of athletic performance Nathan Pickworth.

"After those two weeks, we'll have a good indication of his return-to-play time frame but hopefully it will be somewhere around the six-week mark."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Rugby league commentaries

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Futsal played in sports hall

Futsal Kickabout

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired