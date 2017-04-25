Challenge Cup sixth round-draw: Castleford Tigers host St Helens

St Helens defeated Castleford Tigers 26-22 when the two sides met in the league on 17 April

Super League leaders Castleford Tigers will host St Helens in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.

Holders Hull FC entertain Catalans Dragons while Warrington Wolves, last year's losing finalists, are at home to local rivals Widnes Vikings.

League One side Barrow Raiders, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, travel to Leeds Rhinos, who are second in Super League.

Championship side Swinton host Wigan after beating Huddersfield on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Hull KR travel to Salford Red Devils in a rerun of the Million Pound Game, which Salford won 19-18 to maintain their Super League status and relegate Rovers.

Second-tier Dewsbury Rams face a local derby against Wakefield Trinity, while Featherstone meet Halifax in the only all-Championship tie.

All sixth-round ties will be played over the weekend of 13-14 May.

Challenge Cup sixth-round draw

Leeds Rhinos v Barrow Raiders

Salford Red Devils v Hull KR

Castleford Tigers v St Helens

Featherstone Rovers v Halifax

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

Dewsbury Rams v Wakefield Trinity

Swinton Lions v Wigan Warriors

Warrington Wolves v Widnes Vikings

Sign up for rugby league news notifications on the BBC Sport app