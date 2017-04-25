Challenge Cup sixth round-draw: Castleford Tigers host St Helens
Super League leaders Castleford Tigers will host St Helens in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.
Holders Hull FC entertain Catalans Dragons while Warrington Wolves, last year's losing finalists, are at home to local rivals Widnes Vikings.
League One side Barrow Raiders, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, travel to Leeds Rhinos, who are second in Super League.
Championship side Swinton host Wigan after beating Huddersfield on Sunday.
Elsewhere, Hull KR travel to Salford Red Devils in a rerun of the Million Pound Game, which Salford won 19-18 to maintain their Super League status and relegate Rovers.
Second-tier Dewsbury Rams face a local derby against Wakefield Trinity, while Featherstone meet Halifax in the only all-Championship tie.
All sixth-round ties will be played over the weekend of 13-14 May.
Challenge Cup sixth-round draw
Leeds Rhinos v Barrow Raiders
Salford Red Devils v Hull KR
Castleford Tigers v St Helens
Featherstone Rovers v Halifax
Hull FC v Catalans Dragons
Dewsbury Rams v Wakefield Trinity
Swinton Lions v Wigan Warriors
Warrington Wolves v Widnes Vikings
