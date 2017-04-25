BBC Sport - Super League: Warrington Wolves Tom Lineham's late winner

Try of the Week: Warrington Wolves' late winner

Warrington Wolves winger Tom Lineham scores the Super League try of the week with a late match-winning effort in the corner to give his side a 22-20 win over Wakefield Trinity.

WATCH MORE: Sene-Lafao scores 'absolute wrestle' of a try

