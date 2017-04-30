Super League: Wakefield Trinity 30-10 Catalans Dragons

Ben Jones-Bishop has scored 10 tries in Super League this season

Betfred Super League Wakefield (8) 30 Tries: Caton-Brown 3, Jones-Bishop 2, Huby Goals: Finn 3 Catalans (6) 10 Tries: Duport, Yaha Goals: Walsh

Mason Caton-Brown's hat-trick helped Wakefield come from behind to beat Catalans Dragons in Super League.

Vincent Duport went over for Catalans' first try of the game, but Caton-Brown and Ben Jones-Bishop crossed for Wakefield late in the first half.

Caton-Brown's second try of the game extended Trinity's lead, before Fouad Yaha touched down for the Dragons.

Caton-Brown finished in the corner for his third, with tries for Jones-Bishop and Craig Huby sealing the win.

Huby's try came on the 300th appearance of his career, and was his second in 12 games since joining Wakefield before the current season.

Catalans also had Luke Walsh and Duport sent to the sin-bin in the second half as they failed in their bid to win for a fourth successive time at Wakefield's ground.

Trinity, boosted by the return of Reece Lyne from injury, completed the double over Catalans, having beaten them 38-18 in Perpignan on 1 April.

The win lifts them above Dragons and St Helens to sixth in the table, with the French side falling to eighth place.

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester told BBC Radio Leeds:

"We defended really well today, we were resilient and they found it hard to get over the line.

"We just couldn't control the football the first 25 minutes, and when we did control the ball we looked a very good side.

"I thought Mason had a very good game again for us. He's got speed in abundance; if he gets clear, nobody's catching him."

Catalans Dragons coach Laurent Frayssinous:

"The first 40 minutes we were well in the game and I said to the boys that we will be rewarded, but the discipline - three yellow cards - cost us.

"The scoreboard doesn't reflect the game. I am disappointed that we didn't score more in the first half, the questions we asked weren't great.

"Wakefield were very good defensively for 80 minutes. They made a few errors but had plenty of energy. They are well coached and are a good team."

Wakefield: Grix; Jones-Bishop, Arundel, Caton-Brown, Johnstone; Miller, Finn; England, Wood, Fifita, Ashurst, Hadley, Arona.

Replacements: Batchelor, Huby, Hirst, Lyne.

Catalans: Gigot; Duport, Inu, Thornley, Yaha; Walsh, Myler; Moa, Aiton, Casty, Perez, Garcia, Bird.

Replacements: Bousquet, Bosc, Simon, Margalet.