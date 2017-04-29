Super League: Castleford Tigers 54-4 Wigan Warriors

Castleford have won nine of their 12 Super League games this season

Betfred Super League Castleford (26) 54 Tries: Milner, Shenton, Cook, McMeeken, Minikin 2, Gale, Millington, Webster Goals: Gale 8, McShane Wigan (4) 4 Try: Powell

Castleford demolished reigning champions Wigan by a 50-point margin to overtake Hull FC at the top of the Super League table.

Nine tries, including a double for Greg Minikin, blew the champions away with just one first-half score in reply.

It ended a run of back-to-back defeats for the Tigers, while halting Wigan's three-game winning run.

Injuries to George Williams, Ben Flower and Anthony Gelling were a further blow to the Warriors, who remain fourth.

Williams' injury puts his international commitments in doubt, as the England players are set to fly to Australia on Sunday for their Test against Samoa on 6 May.

Having lost two games in a row for the first time this season, Castleford's grip on top spot had been loosened enough for Hull to climb to the top.

However, a try from the first set by Adam Milner set the tone for the game and three more for Michael Shenton, Matt Cook and Mike McMeeken followed, with Sam Powell's score the only response.

Cas picked up where they left off in the second half, keeping Wigan scoreless and running in five scores from Greg Minikin (two), Luke Gale, Grant Millington and Jake Webster.

Castleford: Chase, Cook, Eden, Gale, Hardaker, Holmes, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Monaghan, Moors, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Webster.

Wigan: Burgess, Davies, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Ganson, Gelling, Gregson, Isa, Marshall, McIlorum, Navarrete, Nuuausala, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, J Tomkins, Williams.