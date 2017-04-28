Super League: St Helens 28-6 Leigh Centurions

Theo Fages and Regan Grace (centre and right) both scored to secure Saints fifth win of the year

Betfred Super League St Helens (12) 28 Tries: Percival, Fages, Morgan, Grace, Walmsley Goals: Percival 4 Leigh (6) 6 Try: Acton Goal: Reynolds

St Helens came back from 6-0 down to extend Leigh Centurions' losing streak to seven games with a convincing home Super League win.

Jamie Acton had rumbled through for the opener early on but tries from Mark Percival and Theo Fages established Saints' six-point lead at the break.

The visitors continued undaunted, despite Ryan Morgan's early second-half try extending St Helens' lead.

Regan Grace and Alex Walmsley scores were enough to finish Leigh hopes.

Both St Helens prop Adam Walker and Leigh hooker Eloi Pelissier were sent to the sin-bin late on following a scuffle as tempers flared.

Saints have now won three and lost two since Keiron Cunningham's departure from the club as head coach, and this performance was a boost to interim coaches Sean Long, Jamahl Lolesi and Derek Traynor.

Prop Walmsley celebrated his 150th appearance and a first full England call-up with a try, and he and fellow scorer Percival will now head to the southern hemisphere for the Samoa Test on 6 May.

St Helens: Makinson; Swift, Morgan, Percival, Grace; Fages, Smith; Walmsley, Lee, Douglas, Taia, Wilkin, Thompson.

Replacements: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Walker, Peyroux, Knowles.

Leigh: Hampshire; Higham, Dawson, Crooks, Naughton; Reynolds, Drinkwater; Acton, Hood, Weston, Vea, Stewart, Hansen.

Replacements: Pelissier, Tickle, Hopkins, Burr.

Referee: Gareth Hewer