Super League: Hull FC 34-10 Warrington Wolves

Albert Kelly took his tally to 11 for the season with his double

Betfred Super League Hull FC (14) 34 Tries: Connor, Fonua, Shaul, Kelly 2 Goals: Sneyd 7 Warrington (10) 10 Tries: Russell, Westerman Goals: Patton

Hull FC made it four wins in a row to top Super League, at least temporarily, after checking Warrington's recent momentum with a four-try success.

Both sides scored two first-half tries, but Hull's goal-kicking gave them a 14-10 advantage at half-time, despite Warrington ending the half on top.

The hosts put their stamp on the game in the second half with three further tries without reply from the Wire.

Castleford or Wigan could overhaul Hull with victory in Saturday's meeting.

The influential Albert Kelly scored two tries for Hull while his partner in the halves Marc Sneyd finished with seven goals.

There could be a long ban for Mahe Fonua, after he appeared to make a 'chicken-wing' tackle on Ryan Atkins.

He was sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes for the incident, but returned to play a key role for Hull in the rest of the game.

Both teams came into the game on the back of revitalised form with Warrington on a run of four wins in a row, but it was Hull who made the brighter start.

Airlie Birds centre Jake Connor was involved in the opening two scores, climbing to take in Sneyd's kick for the first and supplying the killer pass in a sweeping right side move for Fonua to cross for try two.

Warrington's route back into the game came when they forced a drop-out and the ball was worked right to Russell to race in out wide.

Fonua's challenge on Atkins reduced Hull to 12 for a spell and the Wire capitalised from the penalty when Joe Westerman scythed through.

Sneyd popped over a penalty to extend the lead, which was almost wiped out in the second half when Joe Philbin made a huge break down field, but the same player obstructed the defence as Jack Hughes crossed and it was disallowed.

On the back of that let-off, Jamie Shaul bundled in at the corner to quell the visitors' fight-back and after Sneyd's 40-20 kick, Kelly reached out under pressure to touch down a fine score.

Having been kept scoreless in the second half and with time ticking away, Warrington became increasingly desperate and it was punished when Fonua picked off a pass and raced near length of the field before feeding Kelly for his second to seal the win.

Earlier, Hull remembered the life of former player and First World War hero Jack Harrison VC with a minutes applause.

Harrison was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery while fighting on the western front, dying in action on 3 May 1917.

Hull FC: Shaul; Fonua, Connor. Tuimavave, Michaels; Kelly, Sneyd; Taylor, Washbrook, Green, Manu, Minichello, Thompson.

Replacements: Downs, Griffin, Turgut, Fash

Warrington: Ratchford; Russell, R. Evans, Atkins, Lineham; Brown, Patton; Hill, Gidley, Sims, Julien, Hughes, Westerman

Replacements: Cooper, Dwyer, Savelio, Philbin