Super League: Leeds Rhinos 12-31 Huddersfield Giants

Kruise Leeming scored Huddersfield's second try of the match

Leeds (12) 12 Tries: Parcell, Moon Goals: Watkins 2 Huddersfield (12) 31 Tries: Mamo, Leeming, Ferguson, McIntosh, Roberts Goals: Brough 5 Drop-goal: Brough

Lowly Huddersfield Giants produced a shock Super League victory away to Leeds Rhinos, who missed the chance to go top of the table.

The visitors went in level at the break 12-12 after tries from Jake Mamo and Kruise Leeming, with Matt Parcell and Joel Moon responding for the hosts.

Giants, winless in eight league games, went ahead with Dale Ferguson, Darnell McIntosh and Ollie Roberts scores.

Leeds remain second, while Huddersfield move up to 10th.

Rick Stone's Giants came into the match on the back of a Challenge Cup defeat by part-time Championship side Swinton Lions last weekend, while Leeds would have overtaken leaders Castleford with at least a draw.

Danny Brough returned to the Giants line-up on his return from suspension and was influential throughout with pinpoint kicking.

After an even first half, Leeds thought they had scored the first try of the second when Danny McGuire crossed on 52 minutes, but the video referee ruled it out for obstruction.

That immediately spurred Huddersfield into action, scoring two tries in four minutes as Ferguson crossed before McIntosh capitalised on a dropped catch to run down the wing and cross.

A Brough drop-goal and a Roberts try added gloss to a scoreline which can give the Giants confidence going into their game against leaders Cas next week.

Leeds: Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Handley, Hall, McGuire, Moon, Galloway, Parcell, Mullally, Jones-Buchanan, Delaney, Cuthbertson.

Replacements: Burrow, Ward, Singleton, Garbutt.

Huddersfield: Mamo, McGillvary, Mellor, Murphy, McIntosh, Brough, S. Wood, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Wakeman, Roberts, Ferguson, Hinchcliffe.

Replacements: Clough, Smith, English, O'Brien.

Referee: Chris Kendall