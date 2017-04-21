Super League: Widnes Vikings 16-14 St Helens

Patrick Ah Van has scored 81 tries in Super League

Betfred Super League Widnes (12) 16 Tries: Mellor, Ah Van 2 Goals: Gilmore 2 St Helens (12) 14 Tries: Fages, Smith Goals: Percival 3

Widnes Vikings claimed just their second Super League win of the season with a narrow victory over St Helens.

The scores were level at the break with Theo Fages and Matty Smith crossing for the visitors and Alex Mellor and Patrick Ah Van going over for Widnes.

Saints took the lead when Mark Percival kicked a penalty, after the Vikings had been penalised for offside.

That looked to be the winning score, but the hosts eventually made their pressure tell when Ah Van crashed over.

The New Zealander's second try of the night gave the hosts a first home win of the season, and they are now just one point off 11th-placed Huddersfield.

Victory will ease some of the pressure on coach Denis Betts, but his team did it the hard way.

They were much the better team in the first half but went in level at the break after individual errors contributed to them failing to add to their 12 points.

Saints had a Luke Thompson try ruled out by the video ref at 14-12 up, before Ah Van's decisive score gave Widnes a vital two points.

Widnes: Hanbury, Thompson, Bridge, Runciman, Ah Van, Mellor, Gilmore, Dudson, Johnstone, Buchanan, Houston, Dean, Gerrard.

Replacements: Whitley, Burke, J. Chapelhow, D. Walker.

St Helens: Bailey, Swift, Fleming, Percival, Grace, Fages, Smith, Richards, Lee, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, Thompson.

Replacements: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Walmsley, Peyroux, Knowles.

