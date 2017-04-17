Super League: St Helens 26-22 Castleford Tigers

Ben Roberts' try was in vain at the end of a thriller

Betfred Super League St Helens (20) 26 Tries: Fleming, Douglas, Percival, Grace Goals: Percival 5 Castleford (8) 22 Tries: Eden 2, Roberts 2 Goals: Gale 3

St Helens maintained their home hoodoo over Super League pacesetters Castleford, winning 26-22 despite a late Tigers fightback.

Cas have not won at Saints in the league since 1990 and that run looked set to continue as the hosts led 20-8 at half-time.

Regan Grace made it two tries in a row to extend St Helens' lead after Greg Eden's tries brought Cas within two.

Ben Roberts sneaked in with the hooter beckoning, but the Tigers fell short.

Although Cas won at St Helens in pre-season, their last competitive victory in the town came in the 1992 Regal Trophy, two seasons after their last league success, at Knowsley Road.

There was much optimism surrounding their trip across the M62, given the upheaval at Saints following Keiron Cunningham's departure and, when they took an early eight-point lead, it seemed as though they might bring their jinx to a halt.

However Saints scored 20 points without reply, with tries from Matty Fleming, Luke Douglas and the influential Mark Percival, who kicked five goals.

The second half both began and finished in the same vein, with tries from Roberts, but Saints did enough in between to hold out and give the interim coaching team of Jamahl Lolesi, Sean Long and Derek Traynor their first win in charge.

St Helens: Makinson; Swift, Fleming, Percival, Grace; Fages, Smith; Amor, Lee, Walmsley, Taia, Wilkin, Thompson.

Replacements: Douglas, Walker, Peyroux, Knowles.

Castleford: Hardaker, Minikin, Webster, Shenton, Eden; Roberts, Gale; Lynch, McShane, Moors, Millington, McMeeken, Massey.

Replacements: Holmes, Milner, Sene-Lefao, Cook.

Referee: Chris Campbell (RFL).