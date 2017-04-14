Super League: Castleford Tigers 42-24 Wakefield Trinity

Jake Webster (right) was too powerful for Wakefield to cope with on the left edge

Betfred Super League Castleford (36) 42 Tries: Roberts, Webster 2, Holmes, Millington 2, Eden Goals: Gale 7 Wakefield (12) 24 Tries: Fifita 2, Tupou, Jones-Bishop Goals: Williams 3, Finn

Castleford Tigers maintained their position at the top of Super League with another free-scoring success, this time against rivals Wakefield Trinity.

The Tigers scored six first-half tries, with Jake Webster and Grant Millington crossing twice, after David Fifita gave Wakefield an early lead.

Prop Fifita completed his double in the second half, to add to Trinity's second from Bill Tupou in the opening 40.

Greg Eden's 12th try of the season ensured a fourth straight Tigers win.

Ben Jones-Bishop's spectacular late airborne score could do nothing to change the outcome, with Castleford well ahead by then.

Daryl Powell's Tigers have now scored 61 tries in just nine games - winning eight - with Salford the only team to taken points from them in 2017.

Wakefield came into the game on the back of three straight wins, but despite the early optimism they failed to cope with the Castleford 'wave' once they broke their deadlock with Ben Roberts' wraparound move try.

The ability to mix up play and shift the ball caused the visitors so many problems, with Luke Gale, Roberts and hooker Paul McShane at the heart of the creativity.

Smart footwork was key to Millington's two scores, while the bulldozing power of Jake Webster at short range brought up his double.

Chris Chester's side did cause Cas problems, notably through the rampaging Fifita, while the kicking games of Jacob Miller and Sam Williams led to three of their four scores.

Castleford: Hardaker; Monaghan, Webster, Minikin, Eden; Roberts, Gale; Lynch, McShane, Springer, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner

Replacements: Chase, Sene-Lefao, Moors, Millington

Wakefield: Grix; Jones-Bishop, Arundel, Tupou, Johnstone; Miller, Williams; Fifita, Wood, Allgood, Ashurst, Kirmond, Arona

Replacements: Finn, Hadley, Huby, England