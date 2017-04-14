Super League: Wigan Warriors 29-18 St Helens

Liam Marshall produced a stunning diving finish for Wigan's fourth try

Betfred Super League Wigan (8) 29 Try: Burgess 2, Marshall 2, Farrell Goals: Escare 4 Drop-goal: Escare St Helens (2) 18 Try: Knowles, Grace, Makinson Goals: Percival 3

Wigan claimed a thrilling Good Friday derby Super League win over St Helens, who played for 67 minutes with 12 men.

The game was scoreless when Kyle Amor was sent off for a high tackle on Liam Marshall, before Mark Percival kicked Saints in front.

Joe Burgess' try gave Wigan a half-time lead only for Morgan Knowles to level.

But two tries from Marshall, another from Liam Farrell and Burgess' second eased Wigan clear despite replies from Regan Grace and Tommy Makinson.

In a typically full-blooded derby between the old rivals, the dismissal of Amor was a significant talking and turning point.

Kyle Amor was sent off in the 13th minute for a high tackle on Liam Marshall

At first sight his tackle appeared high and referee Ben Thaler had no hesitation in pulling out the red card. But television replays suggested the tackle was chest high until Amor's arm bounced up off the ball.

Saints defended resolutely despite their numerical disadvantage and were very much in the game at 15-12 when debutant Grace, whose initial break set up Knowles' try, capped another stunning Saints move in the corner.

But Wigan replied immediately through Farrell before Marshall dived in brilliantly at the corner and Burgess seized on George Williams' delightful kick through to put the result beyond doubt.

Makinson gave Saints hope of a late comeback with his side's third try, but Warriors saw it through to the hooter to claim local bragging rights.

Wigan: Escare, Davies, Gelling, Burgess, Marshall, Williams, Leuluai, Nuuausala, Powell, Flower, J. Tomkins, Farrell, O'Loughlin.

Replacements: Tautai, Sutton, Isa, McIlorum.

St Helens: Makinson, Grace, Percival, Morgan, Swift, Fages, Smith, Amor, Lee, Douglas, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

Replacements: Walmsley, Thompson, Richards, Knowles.

Sent-off: Amor (13)

Referee: Ben Thaler (RFL)