Super League: Widnes Vikings 10-19 Warrington Wolves

Joe Philbin scored Warrington's third and final try at Widnes

Betfred Super League Widnes (4) 10 Tries: Marsh, Runciman Goal: Bridge Warrington (17) 19 Tries: Lineham, Hughes, Philbin Goals: Patton 3 Drop-goal: Patton

Warrington offered evidence of their improvement as they beat Widnes to secure back-to-back Super League wins.

Stefan Marsh gave the Vikings a perfect start by scoring inside two minutes following a Warrington error.

Wolves hit back with tries from Tom Lineham, Jack Hughes and Joe Philbin, and Declan Patton's drop-goal, to lead 17-4 at half-time.

Charly Runciman pulled one back, but Patton's late penalty made it three games unbeaten for Tony Smith's side.

Last season's beaten Grand Finalists started the campaign with six straight defeats but, after drawing with Hull FC, Warrington have followed that up with victory over Leeds and this derby win.

Widnes, meanwhile, remain bottom of the table after collecting only three points from their opening nine games.

Denis Betts' side could not have asked for a better start, though, as Warrington turned over the ball 30 metres from their own line and Widnes spread it wide for Marsh to score in the corner.

But Wolves went on dominate the rest of the first half as Stefan Ratchford created an opening for Lineham before Hughes powered over from close range.

The video referee then ruled that Philbin's score caught the line as he grounded the ball moments after disallowing a Ryan Atkins effort for a double movement, and Patton's drop-goal meant the hosts had to score three times.

They did reduce the arrears when Runciman got on the end of Rhys Hanbury's grubber kick but Patton's 77th-minute penalty put the result beyond doubt.

Widnes head coach Denis Betts: "I've seen some things to say that we've got some wins in us.

"Confidence wise, you live off it and you die in fear. We are dying in fear at the moment. In the second half we showed some positives, though.

"It was a messy game. I was disappointed with a few calls but we are not getting the rub of the green.

"There's things not going our way, but overall we need to stick to it. I wasn't sure what some of the penalties were for."

Warrington boss Tony Smith: "That was a real gutsy one and I thought we handled the pressure well.

"I'm not only missing a few players, but we ended up losing a couple on the field as well. Matty Russell and Ryan Atkins left the field and are both out for Monday's game.

"We are down on troops but the good news story is the young blokes who came in did a good job.

"Philbin was terrific and some of our young forwards did a good job for us. Julien, for him to come in without much game time and play the way he did was really good. George King also came in and did a great job.

"Some will say this was an ugly win but to me the defensive side of it was beautiful. The players really dug in for one another."

Widnes: Hanbury, Armstrong, Bridge, Runciman, Marsh, Mellor, Craven, Dudson, Johnstone, J. Chapelhow, Houston, Whitley, Brooks.

Replacements: Dean, Gerrard, Olbison, Burke.

Warrington: Ratchford, Russell, T. King, Atkins, Lineham, Patton, Gidley, Hill, Dwyer, Sims, Jullien, Hughes, G. King.

Replacements: Evans, Savelio, Philbin, Livett.

Referee: Phil Bentham (RFL)