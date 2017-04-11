BBC Sport - Super League: Salford's Justin Carney finishes off great move

Carney finishes off great Salford move

Justin Carney finishes off a great move for Salford Red Devils during their comfortable 54-18 win away against Hull FC in the Super League.

LISTEN: 5 live's rugby league podcast - How does rugby league ramp up its value?

You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.

Available to UK users only

