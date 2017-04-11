BBC Sport - Super League: Salford's Justin Carney finishes off great move
Carney finishes off great Salford move
- From the section Rugby League
Justin Carney finishes off a great move for Salford Red Devils during their comfortable 54-18 win away against Hull FC in the Super League.
