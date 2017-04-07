BBC Sport - Castleford 27-10 Wigan: Sene-Lafao scores 'absolute wrestle' of a try
- From the section Rugby League
Castleford's Jesse Sene-Lafao wrestles his way through the Wigan back line to score a try in a 27-10 victory to maintain his team's lead at the top of the Super League table.
