Super League clubs agree to increase salary cap over next three years

Wigan are the reigning Super League champions after they beat Warrington in the Grand Final

Super League clubs have backed a new structure to raise the salary cap from £1.825m to £2.1m by 2020.

The 12 teams will be able to spend £1.9m next year, £2m in 2019 and then £2.1m in 2020.

There has also been an agreement reached that clubs can have two marquee players - up from one - with exemptions for new or returning players as well as some under the age of 21.

The Rugby Football League board will vote on the proposals on Thursday.

"The clubs asked the Rugby Football League to put forward a set of proposals that would help them retain and attract the best players to the competition," said Super League executive director Roger Draper.

"We believe that when you consider all of them together, these changes could make a significant difference to helping clubs attract and retain the best talent in this league and that is something we all are determined to do."