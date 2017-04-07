Super League: Warrington Wolves 25-14 Leeds Rhinos

Man of the match Declan Patton supplied nine of Warrington's points with four conversions and a drop goal, on top of some excellent kicking from the hand

Betfred Super League Warrington (12) 25 Tries: Atkins 2, Lineham, Gidley Goals: Patton 4 Drop-goal: Patton Leeds (4) 14 Tries: Briscoe, Parcell, Moon Goals: Watkins

Warrington Wolves finally claimed their first Super League win of the season at the eighth attempt to climb off the bottom of the table.

After Tom Briscoe put Leeds ahead, Warrington hit back with two tries from Ryan Atkins to lead 12-4 at the break.

Tom Lineham's converted try stretched Wire's lead before Leeds replied with tries from Matt Parcell and Joel Moon.

But Kurt Gidley then crossed, Declan Patton adding a fourth conversion of the night before his late drop-goal.

Warrington were fortunate not to get a red card inside the first minute for second-row forward Ben Westwood, who was only yellow carded for his late hit on Liam Sutcliffe, whose night ended prematurely with concussion.

Matt Parcell gave Leeds hope when he snaked out an arm to score the Rhinos' second try

After Westwood was sent to the sin-bin for the stiff-arm late tackle which put Sutcliffe out of the game, Leeds quickly cashed in down the right.

On his 400th game for the club, Danny McGuire fed Briscoe, who twisted into a tackle before somehow propelling himself across the line for his second Super League try of the season.

But, after Ashton Golding missed the kick, Warrington were ahead when Lineham touched back for Atkins to cross in the left corner, Patton adding the extras.

Atkins then crossed for a second, the try still being awarded despite the Wire centre appearing to lose control of the ball just before touching down.

Patton again converted, doing so again when the reprieved Westwood played Lineham in at the left corner early in the second half.

Leeds responded with tries in quick succession, before Gidley's try on 68 minutes, again converted, took the hosts out of sight again to end the Rhinos' four-game winning run.

Warrington coach Tony Smith:

"It was late (Ben Westwood's challenge on Liam Sutcliffe) but there was nothing in it in terms of anything else. It was warranted, the 10 minutes."

"There might be a couple of other things, chicken wings and those sort of things, that crept in there but we will have a look at that later on.

"I'm pleased for the players. We had faith it was coming. There is not much difference between winning and losing. Leeds have played that standard this season and won games. It shows there is not a lot between us.

"It is a tough competition and, if you are off in some areas, it is hard to turn that around in terms of results. We know we are going to climb the ladder. We've not had the start we wanted but the way we finished will be the way we want it to be."

Leeds boss Brian McDermott:

"I haven't seen it enough (the Westwood incident). "He certainly doesn't miss but I wouldn't comment on it. And it wasn't the the reason we lost the game.

"If you were to go through our performance in detail you'd find one or two things where we weren't as good as we should be.

"We didn't get much momentum with the ball in the first half but Warrington's kicking game was not far off a 10 out of 10 tonight.

"We wanted to be more inventive with the ball. I find it hard to be critical of my team, though. They dug in and showed a lot of spirit."

Warrington: Ratchford; Russell, T King, Atkins, Lineham; Patton, Gidley; Hill, Clark, Sims, Westwood, Hughes, Westerman.

Replacements: Philbin, Dwyer, Evans, G King.

Sin Bin: Westwood (1)

Leeds: Golding; Briscoe, Watkins, Keinhorst, Hall; McGuire, Moon; Garbutt, Burrow, Cuthbertson, Ablett, Sutcliffe, Jones-Buchanan.

Replacements: Mullally, Parcell, Delaney, Walters.

Attendance: 10,035

Referee: James Child (RFL)