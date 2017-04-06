Super League: Wigan Warriors 10-27 Castleford Tigers

Greg Eden's try against Wigan was his 11th from eight Super League matches so far this season

Betfred Super League Wigan Warriors (4) 10 Tries: Escare 2 Goals: Escare Castleford Tigers (14) 27 Tries: Webster, Gale, Sene-Lefao, Eden Goals: Gale 5 Drop-Goal: Gale

Greg Eden scored his 11th try of the season to ensure Super League leaders Castleford overcame defending champions Wigan at the DW Stadium.

Tries from Jake Webster and Luke Gale, who finished with 15 points, put the visitors 14-4 up at the break, with Morgan Escare grabbing Wigan's points.

Jesse Sene-Lefao then added a third Tigers try early in the second half.

Escare went over again to give Warriors late hope of avoiding a third straight defeat, only for Eden's to seal it.

The win moves Tigers two points clear of Leeds in second, but the Rhinos can draw level on points with them again with victory over Warrington on Friday.

Defeat leaves Wigan fifth in the table and winless in four games, with Wakefield capable of moving above Shaun Wane's World Club Challenge-winning side on Friday if they beat Widnes.

Castleford were restricted to just one serious attacking set in the opening 12 minutes of the game at the DW Stadium, as Wigan piled on the early pressure, but Super League's most prolific side were sparked into life by Junior Moors.

The hard-running forward was instrumental in creating the visitors' opening two tries, his powerful efforts leading to Ben Roberts putting Webster over for the game's first score after 24 minutes before another barnstorming move helped set Zak Hardaker free, with the full-back taking a pass from Sene-Lefao and dishing off for Gale to touchdown two minutes later.

Gale converted both tries and edged Daryl Powell's side further ahead with a penalty, before France full-back Escare hit-back for the hosts with a darting run.

Sene-Lefao powered through a number of Wigan defenders for Tigers third try early in the second half.

And while Escare's second score of the night seemingly set up a nervy finish, Super League leading try scorer Eden intercepted a pass for a near length-of-the-field try to seal Castleford's first win at the DW Stadium in six visits with his 11th try in eight games this term.

Wigan Warriors coach Shaun Wane: "They are flying at the minute and playing a great brand of rugby.

"Our one-on-one defence was poor and the way we ended our sets was not good enough. They're a good team and you need to make sure you finish your sets.

"The players are hurting, it was a tough game to lose, but we look forward to next week."

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell: "I thought it was an awesome performance. The tough edge we've got as a defensive team shows we're growing all the time.

"I think this was our best win of the season because of the nature of it. We've had victories where we're superb with the ball but tonight, just the sheer guts and determination gives us more belief that we can be there at the end.

"If we keep defending like that, teams will find it hard to break us down. It was one of the best defensive efforts since I came to the club. The boys have really bought into the way we're defending and that's really pleasing from a coaching perspective."

Wigan Warriors: Escare; Davies, Forsyth, Isa, Marshall; Williams, Leuluai; Nuuausala, Powell, Flower, J Tomkins, Farrell, Sutton.

Replacements: Clubb, Tautai, Gregson, Bretherton.

Castleford Tigers: Hardaker; Minikin, Webster, Shenton, Eden; Roberts, Gale; Massey, McShane, Cook, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner.

Replacements: Sene-Lefao, Moors, Springer, Chase.

Referee: Robert Hicks