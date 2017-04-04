BBC Sport - Super League: Joel Monaghan scores the try of the week

'Oh, what a beautiful pass!' - Try of the week

Joel Monaghan scores this week's try of the week after a "beautiful" pass from Rangi Chase, during Castleford Tigers' convincing 52-16 win over Huddersfield Giants.

MATCH REPORT: Castleford 52-16 Huddersfield

