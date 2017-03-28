Castleford Tigers expect Five Towns Park stadium move for 2020

Castleford have averaged crowds of more than 9,300 in 2017 so far this season

Castleford Tigers expect to leave Wheldon Road and move into their new Five Towns Park stadium "by 2020", says chief executive Steve Gill.

Final approval for the £135m development, which also includes retail and leisure facilities, was granted in September 2015.

The Super League leaders have been based at their current 'Jungle' home for the past 90 years.

"There has been a lot of work gone in," Gill told the Super League Show.

"The plans were drawn up four years ago, millions of pounds have already been invested, and I think by 2020 we'll be in our new stadium."

Wheldon Road has been both an advantage and a disadvantage for Castleford, providing an intimate and sometimes intimidating atmosphere on match days, but lacking in modern facilities that other clubs benefit from in terms of revenue.

Moving will allow Castleford to expand their commercial opportunities away from rugby league, although some supporters may find it a wrench.

"We see ourselves as a top-four side in the making now," Gill added. "We can get to the new ground and get the revenue in from hospitality by opening 365 days a year. That's what been holding us back.

"I don't want to go from this place, we've probably got another 30-40 games before we move. I want everybody to enjoy it and soak it in because when we do leave here there won't be a dry eye in the house."

Castleford have never finished higher than fourth in Super League, and their last major honour was winning the Challenge Cup in 1986, although they did also win the 1994 Regal Trophy.