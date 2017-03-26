Gareth Widdop leads NRL side to win after car "written off"

Gareth Widdop has become the third player in the history of St George Illawarra to reach 500 points

England international Gareth Widdop emerged unscathed from an accident in which his car was "written off" before captaining his NRL side to victory.

Widdop was involved in the incident on the way to his St George Illawarra side's match with New Zealand Warriors.

But he still kicked five goals from five attempts in a 26-12 win.

"The car is written off. To put that aside and perform like that is a credit to him," said St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregory.

Widdop's 10 points saw him become the third player in the history of the joint-venture club to reach 500, behind Jamie Soward (665) and Mark Riddell (517).

He said: "I'll be riding my push bike to training for the next few weeks. That's life."