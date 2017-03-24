BBC Sport - Wakefield's Tom Johnstone scores brilliant try against Leigh

Johnstone's dazzling try against Leigh

Tom Johnstone scores a superb try for Wakefield Trinity during their 28-24 comeback victory over Leigh Centurions.

Watch highlights from all the round six Super League matches on Monday at 23:45 BST on BBC One in the north, repeated on Tuesday at 13:00 on BBC Two.

MATCH REPORT: Wakefield 28-24 Leigh

Available to UK users only.

